As Middletown analyzes its budget and looks for potential cost savings, it will explore reducing the number of sheriff’s deputies assigned to the town.
Middletown contracts with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for three community deputies, who primarily provide law enforcement coverage for the town, although they can be called to respond to emergency situations in other parts of the county.
The cost for the town’s contract for fiscal 2023 would be $464,224. The cost includes salary and benefits, vehicle operation and maintenance, and the cost of equipment and supplies.
Along with the community deputies, the town also gets coverage from general patrol deputies assigned in the county.
Myersville and Emmitsburg also contract with the sheriff’s office for community deputies. Walkersville hires resident troopers from the Maryland State Police.
Going from three deputies to two would save about $150,000, Town Administrator Drew Bowen told the burgess and commissioners at their meeting Monday night.
But eliminating one of the deputy positions would also mean that the town would get less in tax equity money, which the county pays to municipalities for duplicate services provided. That means a change might not be a net benefit to the town, he said.
In fiscal 2023, the town would spend $74,208 of its own money after getting the tax equity from the county, Bowen said.
He said the town could also ask the sheriff’s office to assign community deputies who are lower on the salary scale to help reduce costs.
Looking at 2018 data that predate the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. average for spending on law enforcement is 3.1% of a town’s total budget, Bowen said.
The Maryland average is 6.5%, while Middletown spends 13.65% of its budget on the deputy program, he said.
It’s interesting that Middletown is double the state average, Commissioner Jennifer Falcinelli said.
The fiscal 2023 contract would automatically renew at the start of the fiscal year on July 1, unless the town gives the sheriff’s office six months’ written notice, which means a decision would have to be made by January.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins knows the town is looking at what to do, Burgess John Miller said.
Miller said the best approach might be having less senior deputies assigned to the town, but the town will continue the discussion.
