FCSO vehicle
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

A Middletown woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly attempted to run a sheriff's deputy off the road Tuesday.

A Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 east at about 9:15 p.m. for erratic driving, traveling at a high rate of speed and not having a license plate visible, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

