A 19-year-old Frederick resident who had been missing since Friday was found dead in a vehicle Sunday in a community north of downtown Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office has classified the death as suspicious and is conducting a full investigation, according to a Monday news release. Police did not release the circumstances surrounding his death.
Curtis Mason Smith was reportedly found at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive and pronounced dead on scene. Frederick Police Department was handling the missing persons case and put out an alert Saturday night.
Anyone with information that could help in this case is asked to contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case No. 21-025637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.