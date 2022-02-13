As a Feb. 2 workshop of Frederick's mayor and aldermen was wrapping up, Mayor Michael O'Connor gave his colleagues on the board an update on some pending legislation.
O'Connor mentioned that he had been in Annapolis earlier that day for a meeting of the Maryland Municipal League's Legislative Committee, on which O'Connor serves as a vice chairman, and told the aldermen about the progress of legislation regarding highway user revenues.
Preventing a cut in the revenues scheduled to happen after fiscal 2024 is one of the League's two legislative priorities for the General Assembly's 2022 session.
Along with its legislative priorities, the legislative committee also takes positions on many other bills and issues before the General Assembly, mostly centered around making municipalities' work on the local level easier, O'Connor said.
“As a general rule, the legislative committee pushes back against mandates from the state that we have to do certain things in the city of Frederick with regards to our rules on taxes or rebates or tax credits, those sorts of things, and generally supports enabling legislation to give us the authority to expand our ability to do things, and give us more flexibility in how we function here at the local level,” O'Connor told the aldermen.
The legislative committee, made up of officials from towns and cities around the state, meets most weeks and goes through a list of bills the League's staff has decided are relevant to municipalities in the state, said Angelica Bailey, director of government relations for the Maryland Municipal League.
She said their input is important because municipalities are the ones who deal with those issues every day.
“The discussion is very community-driven. We couldn't do it without our membership,” she said.
Highway user revenues – the share of fuel and vehicles taxes that local governments get from the state – has been a priority for the League since they were cut after the Great Recession in 2008, according to the League's website.
In 2018, the General Assembly brought the revenues back to 85 percent of their pre-recession levels for five years, with cuts set to return after fiscal 2024.
The state Senate agreed to remove the elimination in its 2021 session, but the House of Delegates didn't act on it before the session ended.
Keeping the higher funding is “kind of a no-brainer,” Bailey said.
If the revenues are allowed to expire, “we would drop off a fiscal cliff,” she said.
The League's second priority for the session is allowing municipalities with their own police departments to set up independent police accountability boards and administrative charging committees to address complaints against officers.
Under a 2021 law, counties must set up accountability boards and charging committees, but the law doesn't allow municipalities to have their own commissions.
The bill that set up the boards was a big package, and you can't always get everything that everyone needs in one step, Bailey said.
“It's an interesting issue for an election year,” she said.
Along with the two priorities, the legislative committee also has a “strategic initiative” of looking at the impacts of climate change and the way they affect municipalities.
A strategic initiative is “almost more of a value statement,” Bailey said, without seeking sponsors to introduce a bill on the issue.
But nevertheless, the legislative committee has been asked to examine a range of environmental bills for the effects they could have on local governments.
“Adopting this strategic initiative enables us to approach climate change mitigation not just legislatively, but holistically,” the League's website said.
While it's still fairly early in the session, Bailey said she's confident that there's some good momentum in the General Assembly for the highway user revenues bill.
The accountability boards issue is more complicated, and may require educating legislators this session and coming back for a bill next year, she said.
But she's not giving up, and conversations with leadership, the administration, and other sources have suggested that the idea might be better presented as an amendment to an existing bill rather than a standalone bill.
If something does get passed, a lot of the credit will go to the members of the legislative committee.
“I can't say enough how wonderful our legislative committee is,” Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.