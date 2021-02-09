A shooting in Frederick sent one man to the hospital with an injury to his lower body Tuesday morning, according to the Frederick Police Department.
Police responded at about 10:15 a.m. to the unit block of Pendleton Court, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said. It is believed the victim and the shooter knew one another. The shooter remained at large as of 4:30 p.m. Police believe there is no general danger to the public.
“This is not a random event,” Alcorn said.
Evidence of a firearm discharge was found at the scene, according to a police statement, and witnesses reportedly said they thought one man was shot in the lower body. Shortly after, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Frederick Health Hospital, was treated and then taken to a local trauma center. At this time, the man’s medical status is unknown to police.
No detailed description of the shooter was available Tuesday afternoon. The shooter reportedly fled on foot but may have gotten into a vehicle, police said. At least one vehicle in the area of the shooting was damaged by gunfire. Police said that vehicle’s owner was not involved in the origin of the incident.
Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Pendleton Court area Tuesday morning to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 301-600-8477 (TIPS), or text 240-674-8477 (TIPS) or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
The city of Frederick is a participating jurisdiction with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS is anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest or criminal charges, the tipster receives a cash reward. See metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/ for more information.
Trumpkins made a campaign promise. To “go after the gangs”. He lied.
Spare me from telling me this is “city”. The city is in the county. And his promise. His words. Not mine. Not yours.
Where in the article does it state this was gang related, plumbum? Conjecture on your part? What's your plan to address these sorts of incidents?
