Raya Wars said her cousin, Elise Wars — who was found shot to death with her daughter in a Hagerstown hotel on Wednesday — was intelligent and always corrected people on their grammar.
Elise’s 4-year-old daughter, Khori Ashton, had an infectious smile, Raya said.
“She would always show all of her teeth,” Raya, 33, of Frederick, said in an interview Monday.
At around 4:20 p.m Wednesday, Hagerstown police responded to the APM Inn and Suites at 431 Dual Highway in Hagerstown, according to a release from the department.
In one hotel room, police found two people, later identified as Elise, 40, and Khori, with gunshot wounds to the head, the release said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The mother and daughter had been living in the hotel for several months, the release said. They previously lived in Frederick.
On Thursday, police arrested Javon Hines, 22, in Elkridge in Howard County in connection to the deaths, the release said. He was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and one count of using a firearm in a violent crime.
He is being represented by a public defender, according to online court records.
Hines, who has no fixed address, was an acquaintance of Elise, the release said.
Charging documents did not indicate a motive. No one at the police department could be reached on Monday for more information.
Raya said her family has suffered many losses in the past four years, and the death of Elise and Khori are another reminder for her to cherish people. Their deaths were not something anyone should endure, she said.
“Give people their flowers while they’re still here,” she said.
However, she said, she found comfort in knowing that they were in heaven together.
Raya moved in with Elise and Elise’s mother when Raya was 16. Elise was always protective of her, Raya said, and wanted her to have the best.
“She was like my bodyguard,” Raya said. “She was big and I was small.”
Priscilla Dorsey, 40, of Frederick, met Elise when they were both 14, she said in an interview Monday.
Dorsey said she was walking around in Frederick and didn’t have a place to stay for the night. Elise invited her to sleep at her place, and they’ve been best friends ever since, she said.
Like Raya, Dorsey said Elise was brilliant and intelligent. She would take apart computers and put them back together, she said. And her vocabulary was vast, and sharp.
Elise was loud, and always made sure the people around her were OK, Dorsey said. And with all the history the two have, she said, she couldn’t pick a favorite memory or story to tell.
But she did remember when Elise sent her a picture of her positive pregnancy test, because that was the same day Dorsey found out she was pregnant.
“We were due a day apart,” Dorsey said. "I was due … September the tenth and she was due September the eleventh.”
Dorsey’s son was born Sept. 5, and Khori was born 11 days later, she said. The two children grew up together, she said. Dorsey was Khori’s godmother.
“I have pictures of them as being like 30 days old, in the car seat together, all the way up to the present day, standing tall, side by side,” Dorsey said.
Elise loved her daughter, Raya said. Raya took care of Khori for two years while Elise was incarcerated
And like her mother, Khori was smart, Raya said. She loved books and read them every day, she said.
“[Elise] would do anything for her daughter,” Raya said. “Her daughter was her passion.”
Dorsey said her household is devastated. Her son understands what happened to some degree, she said, but Dorsey herself is on an emotional roller coaster.
Sometimes Dorsey laughs. Sometimes she's angry and sometimes she's numb, she said. She's in shock.
She still has some belongings of Khori and Elise in her house, which she plans to put in a memory box for safekeeping.
"It's not going to hit me until I actually have to go to bury them," she said.
