Elise Wars

Elise Wars, with her daughter Khori Ashton

 Photo from Rollins Life Celebration Center website

Raya Wars said her cousin, Elise Wars — who was found shot to death with her daughter in a Hagerstown hotel on Wednesday — was intelligent and always corrected people on their grammar.

Elise’s 4-year-old daughter, Khori Ashton, had an infectious smile, Raya said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel