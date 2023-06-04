Frederick County Sheriff's Office logo

A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon following a crash in near Adamstown, police said. 

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Park Mills Road, between Bear Branch Road and Monocacy Bottom Road, around 3:55 p.m., sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message Sunday. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription