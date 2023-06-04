A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon following a crash in near Adamstown, police said.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Park Mills Road, between Bear Branch Road and Monocacy Bottom Road, around 3:55 p.m., sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message Sunday.
The sheriff's office did not have any additional details on the crash or the motorcyclist.
There is a heavy police presence around the crash site, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said, and the agency expects Parks Mill Road to be closed for the next few hours.
This story will be updated.
