Motorcycle fatal
Buy Now

A Poolesville man died after his motorcycle hit a car head-on east of Adamstown. 

 Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash east of Adamstown on Sunday afternoon, after the motorcycle hit a car head-on. 

Glenn Rice Jr., 39, of Poolesville, was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel