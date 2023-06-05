Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash east of Adamstown on Sunday afternoon, after the motorcycle hit a car head-on.
Glenn Rice Jr., 39, of Poolesville, was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the car and a passenger, who police did not identify, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the release said.
Deputies responded to a reported crash around 3:50 p.m. at Park Mills Road near Monocacy Bottom Road, involving a 1962 Daimler passenger car and a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle.
Rice, riding the motorcycle, had crossed the double-yellow lines into the opposite lanes and hit the Daimler head-on, the release said.
Police said said excessive speed and failure to stay right of center were factors in the crash.
