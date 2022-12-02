A man driving a Volvo sedan pointed a handgun at other motorists in Frederick County on Friday, police said.
Maryland State Police said in a press release that the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. along westbound U.S. 340 and U.S. 15, approaching Mount Zion Road.
A man told police that a red Volvo S40 sedan began tailgating him.
The Volvo driver, while passing in the right lane, rolled down his window and pointed a large handgun at the other driver.
The other driver told police that the Volvo driver continued to drive aggressively, then pointed a handgun at another motorist, too.
The handgun was described as silver- or gold-plated.
The Volvo was last seen turning left on Mountville Road from southbound U.S. 15.
Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 301-600-4151.
