A Mount Airy man suspected in an armed robbery turned himself in to Frederick County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.
Chance Allen Sellman, 29, voluntarily turned himself in to detectives for the alleged armed robbery of a Shell gas station in Mount Airy Feb. 5, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to the gas station at 649 Lakeview Road at about 10:30 p.m. for a robbery that had just occurred, police said. Investigation that included reviewing video surveillance and collecting witness accounts led to detectives obtaining an arrest warrant for Sellman as the prime suspect. Sellman was made aware of the warrant and turned himself in, according to the sheriff's office.
Spokesman Todd Wivell said Sellman allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was injured. What weapon Sellman may have used is under investigation, Wivell said.
Sellman is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He faces charges of robbery, second-degree assault and theft between $100 and $1,500, online court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17. His attorney was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information related to this case should contact Det. Jennifer Skelley at jskelley@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4017 or 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-011289.
