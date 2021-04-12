A Mount Airy man died after his motorcycle crashed in the 8300 block of Dollyhyde Road Saturday night, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
John Henry Mladjehnovich III was reported missing around 7 p.m. Saturday, spokesman Todd Wivell said. Then, deputies were sent to a single-vehicle crash between 10 and 11 p.m. When deputies arrived, Mladjehnovich was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred northwest of Mount Airy, close to Libertytown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim's age was not immediately available.
