Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, will implement its snow emergency plan on highways starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The declaration came ahead of an expected winter storm. Once the snow emergency plan is in effect, Maryland law requires drivers to operate vehicles equipped with snow tires as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains, according to the state police. Studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 through March 31.
During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on snow emergency routes.
Snow emergency routes include:
- U.S. Route 15
- U.S. Route 15 (Business)
- U.S. Route 40
- U.S. Route 40 (Alternate)
- U.S. Route 340
- Md. Route 17
- Md. Route 26
- Md. Route 27
- Md. Route 28
- Md. Route 31
- Md. Route 75
- Md. Route 76
- Md. Route 79
- Md. Route 80
- Md. Route 85
- Md. Route 140
- Md. Route 144FA
- Md. Route 180
- Md. Route 194
- Interstate 70
- Interstate 270
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.