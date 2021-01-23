The photographs in Lt. Stephen Johnson's office remind him of where he's been.
A framed photo honors the work group he led as a sergeant that received a special award. In another, Maryland state troopers don yellow softball uniforms. Other photos depict troopers in active shooter training, troopers cleaning up the barrack on their day off, and troopers who came together for a polar plunge to support Special Olympics.
Johnson, a father of two, has pictures of his family close by his desk, on the window sill.
This isn't his first time working at the Frederick Barrack, but this time, he returns as its commander. He manages 42 sworn troopers, five dispatchers and two civilian staff.
Johnson signed up for the Maryland State Police at age 20. He has a bachelor's degree in sociology from University of Maryland Baltimore County and an associate's in criminal justice from Howard Community College. He always wanted to be a state trooper, though he's the first in his family to enter law enforcement. Growing up across from the police academy in Pikesville may have influenced him.
“As a kid, I used to ride my bike and watch those guys getting PT’ed [physical training] in the parking lot," Johnson said. “From seeing all the structure as a kid, it just amazed me what those guys were going through.”
Johnson spent the past 14 years working his way up through the ranks, making him eligible for the commander position. He's worked at the Westminster, Golden Ring and Frederick barracks. He also ran the Mount Airy resident trooper program, which he said taught him to be community-oriented. Johnson was most recently assistant commander at Golden Ring under Lt. Diane Hansen, whom he said helped prepare him to lead a barrack himself.
When Johnson served at Frederick, three years ago, Lt. Wayne Wachsmuth was his commander. Wachsmuth announced his retirement in October.
“He was a very good leader,” Johnson said. “The things that he had me do here, the assignments he gave me, essentially helped build my resume.”
Troopers spend much of their time working from their vehicles on the road, which is something Johnson understands well. He's spent his entire police career in field operations.
One day on the road, within his first year as a trooper, Johnson spotted a golden retriever dog running through rush hour traffic on Liberty Road in Eldersburg in Carroll County.
"I threw on my lights, blocked all lanes of traffic, got out, opened my rear passenger door — this dog just jumped right in my car," Johnson said, "Just happy to see me."
A person who witnessed the incident sent his boss a letter, commending him for the rescue. Johnson said it's the little things like a letter, or a word of praise, that go a long way. When interacting with the public, he tries to create small, but positive moments to show that troopers are there for them.
"I find a lot of little things are what people appreciate," he said.
Johnson recalled a day on the job when he met an elderly man at the MVA. They got to talking, and Johnson learned he was a World War II veteran.
"He told me he's carrying around a bullet that he got shot with during the war," Johnson said. "I go out of my way just to speak with anybody I can."
When he isn't working, Johnson spends time with his family in Carroll County. He likes snowboarding, restoring his 1967 Firebird and playing with his puppy, Gus.
Less than two weeks into the commander position, Johnson worked to prepare the end-of-year crime report and plans to meet with law enforcement partners to determine what goals the barrack should have. He's confident he has the right people by his side to meet whatever those goals may be.
"I've got a great group of troopers here," Johnson said. "They work hard."
