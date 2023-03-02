Watershed Police Search
Buy Now

A large number of police and volunteer search and rescue K-9 teams were in Gambrill Park and the Frederick Watershed Thursday, including officials from Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Department of Homeland Security.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Police with multiple local, state and federal agencies are searching for a Frederick teen who was reported missing on Saturday.

Limber Jocimar Lopez Funez, 15, was last seen in the evening of Feb. 24 in the area of Alban Court in Frederick, along the Golden Mile, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel