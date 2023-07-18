Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Myersville man was indicted Friday on several drug and firearm charges, including possession of an unregistered machine gun, the result of a long-term multi-agency drug investigation, authorities said.

Dustin Delauter, 33, was arrested on June 13 after members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick police and Maryland State Police executed a search and seizure warrant at his residence in Myersville, according to charging documents.