Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Monrovia man was arrested on Wednesday on child abuse charges, according to Maryland State Police — 10 months after he was sentenced in connection with the death of his infant daughter.

Jason Michael Colley, 43, of Frederick, was charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse, one count of neglect of a minor, and two counts of second-degree assault, according to charging documents.