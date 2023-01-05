Frederick Police PIO
Buy Now

Samantha Long, the new public information officer for the Frederick Police Department, at the Frederick County Courthouse on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Samantha Long grew up around the Frederick Police Department. Her father, former city police officer Scott Long, would sometimes take her to the Frederick County Courthouse while he did business.

“I'd sit there while he'd have his court in the morning, before I go to kindergarten,” Long, 31, said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription