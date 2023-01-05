Samantha Long grew up around the Frederick Police Department. Her father, former city police officer Scott Long, would sometimes take her to the Frederick County Courthouse while he did business.
“I'd sit there while he'd have his court in the morning, before I go to kindergarten,” Long, 31, said.
Now, she’s joining the department as the new public information and community outreach coordinator. Allen Etzler, a spokesman for the city of Frederick, had been handling the public information duties for the police department, too.
“I grew up with the men and women here, and they're just amazing people, so being in the office now, it's kind of surreal,” Long said.
Long said she already had a good rapport with the command staff since she knew them while her father was there. She’s also ready to meet new and unfamiliar people in the department.
Long said she graduated from Towson University in 2013 with a degree in mass communication and a focus in public relations. For the past seven years, she’s been a real estate agent in Frederick County.
She liked being an agent, she said, since she got to meet people and speak with different residents in different neighborhoods. This helped her get used to talking to people, she said. Then, she decided she wanted a change.
“I wanted to get back into more writing, a kind of profession with that, so I decided to kind of look into other avenues,” she said.
She found the city police job listing and was immediately attracted to it since her father worked there, and her older brother, Officer Kevin Long, is currently with the department. Kevin Long is a K-9 handler.
Her brother got her thinking more about the position, as well, she said. She was with him at a Frederick Police Department event, and they were watching Etzler maneuver around and do his job. Her brother turned to her and said she could do that as well, Long said.
“I was thinking, I know that's kind of what I went to school for, and I would love to do something like that,” Long said. “So it felt really good to know that he believed in me and that he wanted to be there.”
Long started on Dec. 27 and said she is excited about the “entire process" — learning more and having an office and a desk.
“I'm very excited to learn and to be surrounded by people who are very, very smart and know what they're doing,” she said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
