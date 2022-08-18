A "potential bomb threat" at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville on Thursday morning was found "not credible," police said.
At around 7:15 a.m, on the second day of the new school year, a threat was shared on some students' phones at the high school, according to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The threat was "airdropped," which is a method of sharing a file from one cellphone to another phone that is nearby.
In an interview, Wivell did not say more about what the threat was or who sent it. The incident is under investigation, he said.
The school was placed on a "hold" status, the sheriff's office post said.
Under a "hold" status clears, the hallways are cleared and teachers and students are asked to stay in their classrooms until further notice, according to Frederick County Public Schools' emergency management procedures. Doors should be closed and locked, but school continues as usual.
Deputies searched the school and found no credible threat, the sheriff's office post said. Deputies determined the building was safe, so the hold status was lifted.
A sheriff’s office detective went to the school to investigate and patrol deputies went there for an increase presence, Wivell said.
"If we find who did this, we’re definitely going to pursue other actions," Wivell said.
Oakdale High School did not respond to a request for comment.
