BG Family Stabbed
Buy Now

Maryland State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigators gather evidence at the scene not far from where a man stabbed both his parents, killing the father. Deputies found the suspect with a knife near the scene of the stabbing and shot and killed him during the encounter.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Thursday identified the man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning after he allegedly stabbed his parents, killing one of them.

Aaron Mensah, 23, of Frederick, was shot by deputies in a neighborhood east of Frederick, according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

Comments disabled.