One person is dead after a crash in the area of Interstate 70 westbound and Myersville Road just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Frederick barrack were still on scene as of about 8 p.m. A detour was set up to direct traffic around the area.

Police did not immediately have any further information.

This story will be updated.

