One person is dead after a crash in the area of Interstate 70 westbound and Myersville Road just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Maryland State Police.
Troopers from the Frederick barrack were still on scene as of about 8 p.m. A detour was set up to direct traffic around the area.
Police did not immediately have any further information.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.