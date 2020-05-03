One person is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning in the 13300 block of Old Frederick Road in Rocky Ridge.
According to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to the crash found a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had gone off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
The driver has not yet been identified by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit Crash Reconstruction Team and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
