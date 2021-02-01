One person died Monday after a recycling truck carrying three people overturned in Adamstown due to weather-related conditions, according to a fire department official.
The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 6900 block of Ira Sears Road. Shortly after 1 p.m., crews were still working to clean up the crash, said Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS). It was expected to be an extended operation. The other two occupants suffered minor injuries, Campbell said.
No other details about the incident were immediately provided.
First responders were dispatched to multiple crashes across the county as snow fell throughout the day. DFRS responded to 10 vehicle collisions Sunday and 15 Monday as of about 4:15 p.m. Monday, Campbell said. Of the 15 crashes, one between a tractor trailer and SUV resulted in the closure of Interstate 70 westbound in the area of Bill Moxley Road, which was reopened by Monday afternoon.
Also on Monday, another tractor trailer jackknifed on U.S. 15 in the area of Annandale Road.
In addition to the fatal crash, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to three disabled vehicles and seven car wrecks resulting in property damage on Monday, spokesman Todd Wivell said at 4 p.m.
