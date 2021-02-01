One person died Monday after a trash truck carrying three people overturned in Adamstown due to weather-related conditions, according to a fire department official.
The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 6900 block of Ira Sears Road. Shortly after 1 p.m., crews were still working to clean up the crash, said Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. It is expected to be an extended operation.
No identifying details about the deceased were immediately provided.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.
