A driver was flown to an area trauma center following a crash in Frederick Saturday afternoon, police said.
The two-vehicle crash occurred in the 200 block of Montevue Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. The extent of the driver's injuries was unknown Saturday evening, said Allen Etzler, a spokesman for the Frederick Police Department.
