A man was taken to a shock trauma center with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say.
The Frederick Police Department responded to the 200 block of N. Market Street at about 2:20 a.m. and reportedly learned a fight broke out in an establishment among a group of men, according to a police statement. One man was shot in the torso, police spokesman Allen Etzler said.
Etzler said police did not make any arrests. He declined to say whether a firearm or other evidence was recovered at the scene.
FPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Radtke at 240-549-4579 or sradtke@frederickpolicemd.org.
To leave information anonymously, call 301-600-TIPS (8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS (8477).
(6) comments
I wrote this regarding on the other most recent downtown shooting report and it still applies two weeks later. It is like clockwork downtown, last call, people empty out and there is always some sort of situation on Market Street.
Anyone who lives in this area knows that it is only a matter of time until another person is killed on Market St. due to late night violence or a high speed crash. In the past 10 years I've seen more police presence in broad daylight than Friday and Saturday nights around last call when these things have been happening for years. If Frederick leadership doesn't care for the safety of it's residents, perhaps they can focus on the impact another murder might have on its precious image of the "hip and historic" small businesses they tout at every turn. If the bottom line is the priority, consider how escalating violence downtown might deter people from investing in property or patronizing the small businesses that are featured constantly in the FNP.
Name the establishment. Let’s not be coy.
This is what happens when everybody has guns. They get drunk and shoot each other. As long as the violence is confined to other gun owners, the rest of us are safe.
So, you're saying that everyone who has a gun gets drunk and starts shooting other drunk gun owners, huh seven? That's not just far fetched, even for you, it's utterly ridiculous. And it's not the kind of opinion that a sane, rational person would ever take seriously.
No, he is saying that it is common for people to get drunk and get mad and make bad decisions. When so many people are armed, those bad decisions can end up like this. People in Germany get drunk and get and and make bad decisions and it generally ends up with a bloody nose or something similar. See how this works?
How many shootings in Frederick in the past month? City better get in front of this now or downtown will become a ghost town again like so many other cities.
All this bang banging will compliment the plamandoons hoetel nicely
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.