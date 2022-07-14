A woman was stuck and killed late Wednesday while walking on I-270, south of Urbana, Maryland State Police said in a press release.
Excel Oghenerukevwe Gold, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead on the scene 11:47 p.m., the release said.
At around 11:28 p.m Gold pulled her vehicle over on the right shoulder of northbound I-270, north of Md. 109, state police said. Gold left her vehicle, crossed the highway, and started walking southbound in the left lane when she was struck by a BMW sedan, Maryland State Police Sgt. S. Bell said.
Next of kin were notified, the release said.
I-270 north was closed past the Md. 109 exit for about three hours after the incident.
The driver of the BMW was uninjured.
