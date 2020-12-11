A pedestrian struck on I-70 eastbound was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Thursday night, according to Maryland State Police.
The Frederick barrack responded to the 51-mile marker at about 6:42 p.m. and closed all eastbound lanes for the investigation, according to a statement from police. Traffic was diverted to U.S. 40 temporarily.
The victim's status was unknown Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.