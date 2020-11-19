First responders found a body in a stormwater management pond after locating a vehicle in the water Thursday morning.
Frederick Police Department and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded at about 7 a.m. to a stormwater pond near South East Street and Monocacy Boulevard, finding a vehicle submerged up to the windows, police said in a statement.
The driver of the vehicle had been reported missing to Mount Airy Police Department Wednesday night. The missing person was found dead in the pond and the body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy, according to police. No foul play is suspected.
The Frederick Police Department is actively investigating the cause and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Pecor at 240-674-6787 or mpecor@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Responding agencies also included: Mount Airy Police Department, New Market Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team, United Fire Company, Gamber and Community Fire Company Dive Team, Maryland Department of Transportation and the Coordinated Highway Response Team.
