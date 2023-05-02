Chief Jason Lando
Buy Now

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Pittsburgh's mayor has picked a new police chief over two other finalists, including Frederick police Chief Jason Lando, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. 

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources familiar with the job search, reported on Saturday that Larry Scirotto, a former Pittsburgh assistant police chief who most recently led a police department in Florida, has been offered the chief's job.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription