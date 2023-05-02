Pittsburgh's mayor has picked a new police chief over two other finalists, including Frederick police Chief Jason Lando, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
The newspaper, citing unnamed sources familiar with the job search, reported on Saturday that Larry Scirotto, a former Pittsburgh assistant police chief who most recently led a police department in Florida, has been offered the chief's job.
A spokesperson for the city of Pittsburgh on Tuesday declined to confirm the Post-Gazette's report, saying an official announcement about the chief position is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Samantha Long, a spokeswoman for the Frederick Police Department, said Tuesday that Lando would issue a statement on Wednesday morning.
However, in a statement to the Post-Gazette for a story published Monday, Lando said he had not heard anything official from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's administration about the city's decision.
“While watching the news this weekend I saw that Larry Scirotto was selected as Pittsburgh’s next police chief,” Lando told the Post-Gazette. “I have to assume those reports are accurate, but nobody from the city of Pittsburgh ever reached out to me regarding their decision."
Lando also told the newspaper that if Scirotto has been chosen, "I wish him the very best. The Bureau of Police is filled with dedicated men and women who need a leader that will take them in the right direction and support them in taking exceptional care of the community."
Last month, when word circulated from Pittsburgh that Lando was a finalist, he said in a statement to The Frederick News-Post that he was "torn" about the possibility of leaving Frederick, but he considered it a unique opportunity.
Lando, a Pittsburgh native, worked for the Bureau of Police there for more than 20 years before taking the job as Frederick's police chief in 2021.
“Frederick is my home now, and a place I have grown to love,” Lando said in the statement to the News-Post last month. “Pittsburgh is where I was born and raised. It is where I spent 21 years as a cop, and it is where my entire family still resides. ... If I am offered the position in Pittsburgh, it will most certainly be the toughest decision of my professional life. If I am ultimately not selected for the job, I plan to remain right here in Frederick.”
