Frederick Police Department vehicles.

The second of two Frederick siblings charged with assault and animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing a man and his fiancee's dog has been arrested and is being held in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the Frederick Police Department on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Dalonte Dunston, 31, on Dec. 28 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

