Frederick Police arrested two men in connection to a Feb. 9 shooting that hospitalized one man, and they suspect a second shooter is still at large.
Police responded at about 10:15 a.m. to the unit block of Pendleton Court for the shooting. Shortly after, a man admitted himself to Frederick Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a trauma center and later released, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said.
Sirreginald Rashuan Benton, 23, of Frederick, faces charges including first- and second-degree assault, being an accessory after the fact, possessing a handgun in a vehicle and other firearms violations, online court records show. Mekhi Caire Davis, 21, also of Frederick, was charged with discharging a firearm in the city, possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition and possessing a loaded handgun on his person, among other firearms charges.
“At this point in the investigation, we can verify that there were at least two shooters involved in this incident and at least one of those shooters has been arrested. The other is believed to still be at large," Alcorn said Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
On Feb. 12, Officer Gabriel Togna spotted a vehicle in the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive matching the description of the silver sedan allegedly used in the Feb. 9 shooting, police said in a statement. The officer followed in his vehicle to the 100 block of Willowdale Drive while plainclothes officers set up surveillance. Detectives saw two males enter the parked vehicle and leave before police could approach. Police allege Benton intentionally drove the car into an undercover police vehicle when detectives tried to stop Benton's car.
The crash left an officer — whose name is not being released — with minor injuries and disabled both vehicles, police said. Alcorn said the officer was treated on scene by emergency medical services personnel and is recovering.
Benton was taken to FPD headquarters for questioning and is currently being held without bail.
Further investigation led Det. Kyrie Wolfe to getting an arrest warrant for Davis, which was served Tuesday when he arrived at the courthouse for an appointment. Police say he was taken into custody without incident. He was being held without bail.
Benton's attorney, Kathleen English, declined to comment Wednesday. Davis did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Wednesday afternoon. Benton has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.
The Frederick Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to contact them. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines by leaving a voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), texting 240-674-TIPS (8477) or sending an email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Sirreginald Rashuan Benton:
https://www.nvdaily.com/nvdaily/operation-tackles-drug-dealing-in-valley/article_d48d5da8-70cd-5b8e-9b90-4c202e67886f.html
Mekhi Davis:
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/crime_and_justice/courts/charges-dropped-against-teen-in-hillcrest-commons-shooting-case/article_fa1bfb90-65ed-5ad5-9555-0218137e820b.html
Bad boys bad boys. What you gonna do when they come for you?
