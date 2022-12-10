Officers on South Market Street
Buy Now

An officer talks to bystanders after gunshots were reported in the first block of South Market Street in Frederick on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick police continue to investigate the identity of one of the men accused of shooting at each other in downtown Frederick on Friday night.

Police received a report of multiple gunshots in the unit block of South Market Street, near West All Saints Street, around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.