Photo via the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick County Public Schools are investigating after officials say someone made a noncredible threat of a shooting at Walkersville High School on Wednesday morning.

At about 10:35 a.m., a shooting threat was sent to the phones of three students in one classroom using the Apple AirDrop function, which allows iPhone users to send images to other iPhones around them via Bluetooth.

