Authorities did not find any prohibited items after using police K-9s on Thursday to search three high schools, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office, the Frederick Police Department, and Frederick County Public Schools collaborated on the searches of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Tuscarora High School, and Frederick High School.
The K-9s search for drugs, weapons, and ammunition, Todd Wivell, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, wrote in a text message.
The K-9s “did not alert to any substances or prohibited items” at the schools, Major Jeff Eyler, the commander of the sheriff’s office’s Law Enforcement Bureau Operations Division, said in a press release from the sheriff’s office.
It was the first step in a larger effort to conduct unannounced sweeps at all Frederick County Public Schools high schools and the Career and Technology Center this year, the press release said.
It is a new initiative this year.
“We want to take a proactive approach to keeping our county students and staff safe,” Wivell wrote.
If a prohibited item is found, police would investigate, which could possibly include charges, and would work with FCPS, according to Wivell.
While the sweeps happen, students and staff members leave the hallways and stay in their rooms, which is called “hold” status, until an “all clear” is given, according to the release.
(106) comments
I don't recall K9 units being used at South Carroll HS in the '70s.
That's a good thing because it would have resulted in mass suspensions and expulsions. [cool]
Of course guns were OK -- plenty of guys had gun racks in their pickup trucks, and carried rifles and shotguns. That was considered normal.
I didn't smoke cigarettes, but lots of kids did. You could not walk into a bathroom without being enveloped in smoke. One day I went to the restroom during Spanish class. When I returned I reeked of cigarette smoke. The teacher was absolutely convinced I was smoking -- even though I had been in her class for a couple years without incident. Nothing I could say -- including suggesting she poke her head in the bathroom -- could change her mind She gave me an undeserved 'C' that semester -- the only grade below 'A' I'd received since 7th grade. If it weren't for her relying on her trained nose and jurisprudence, I would have been valedictorian. That's not bragging -- it was Carroll County public schools after all -- but being 'convicted' based on mere suspicion can have negative consequences.
BTW -- smoking was perfectly fine at SCHS! The school had 2-3 designated smoking areas. The only requirements were: age 16+ and parental permission. Smokie 'em if ya got 'em kids!
Since when do students have privacy rights in school? When I went to public schools, they didn't even have doors on the bathroom stalls, in case students wanted to hide in there to smoke. I assumed these comments would mostly be about this so far being in just city schools.
Students have locks on their lockers right? Their own locks right? Isn’t that for privacy reasons?
No. The lockers do not belong to the students. This is made very clear to students and parents.
Okay but what about the locks?
Let me clarify what I meant...yes the lockers are school property..but what about the locks? Are they combination locks, do the students provide their own locks? If a student is locking their locker aren't they assuming they have a right to keep somethings private?
These are high school students we are talking about...and yes of course the lockers belong to the school, but what is inside them does not....right?
According to my former MHS students, they were issued locks that had to be returned at the end of the academic year. Therefore, school property.
PCC, Students have very few rights in schools. I was sent home my senior year because I was wearing shorts instead of a skirt or dungarees.
Now we are getting somewhere...maybe? So what about the contents inside the locker? Whose property is it? The Schools or the Students? Therefore don't the students have an expectation of privacy? That was my point...threecents said students didn't have a right to privacy...but they do have a right to some privacy at school right?
I knew the the second I walked into work I had no expectations of privacy except in the bathroom? But I locked my desk up when I left for the day...I had a right to keep my belongings private...I was the only one that had a key...but granted I didn't keep my jewels at work...but we were required to lock up our work product at the end of the day..so yeah I had a tad of privacy even at work...so do the students in school have a right to some privacy...and I would assume that would be the content in their lockers?
IANAL but, as I understand it, the students do not have an expectation of privacy for the contents of their locker. They might have an expectation of privacy for their person and clothes they are wearing. I wouldn’t bet the mortgage on their clothes,
@ public-redux Sep 1, 2023 7:59pm
Absolutely correct, public. However pickles refuses to (or is incapable of?) understand what the law actually is as it applies to students in school. Nothing in this FCPS program is the least bit unlawful, and the citations were provided for factual reference. We are all allowed to have our own opinions, but not our own facts. The fact that she disagrees with the law is irrelevant. The fact that she doesn't like the law is irrelevant. NJ v. TLO is established law and the standard for all such cases until if and when it is overturned. It has been in place since the early '80s, and there is no indication that it's status is in imminent danger.
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman Sep 1, 2023 7:38pm
Pickles, the fact that your company allows you to keep personal items in your desk is irrelevant. The fact that you lock your desk to protect your personal items is irrelevant. If your employer wants to get into your desk they will break the lock despite your objections.
The same applies to school lockers for students. Schools will not break into a locker without probable cause even though they would be legally allowed to do so. The dog indicating that there may be contraband inside provides the reason for the school to exercise their rights.
Wow! What a bunch of hyperbole from a bunch of lawyer wannbes, aka people who don't have a clue as to what they're talking about. "PROBABLE CAUSE!!!" WHAT REASON DID THEY HAVE??? SEARCH EVERYONE EVERYWHERE!!! SEARCH THE CARS PARKED OUTSIDE THE CHURCHES!!! POLICE STATE GOVERNMENT OVERREACH!!! (My favorite is Snowy's "I do not care what the Supreme Court decided." [lol] Well, you better care because they have the final say in this country.) What would you people be saying if they had found enough fentanyl in one or the kid's cars that could kill everyone in Frederick? Or if they had found an AR 15 with multiple magazines of ammunition? Huh? Would you be decrying this 'horrible, unconstitutional violation of basic human rights' then?
Good Lord!
I’m please that there was nothing to be found. But the question is what was the reasonable suspicion? Was this the action of a police state? Or was there a tip, like a bomb threat, or was it, as Wivill said, an “unannounced sweep” no mention of any reason or potential threat. I don’t believe you can do that according to the 4th amendment. If you can, why not do a house to house search for drugs and illegal firearms?
Good points Awteam2021...though nothing found doesn't mean there wasn't anything to be found.....technically they couldn't "find" anything...because if they had found something via this highly questionable search activity...lawsuits would ensue...this was all for show to send a message to the students....not sure what message the students received?
Aw, you don't see the difference between a parking lot at a PUBLIC school and a PRIVATE residence? Seriously???
It is not just the parking lot per the article:
"While the sweeps happen, students and staff members leave the hallways and stay in their rooms, which is called “hold” status, until an “all clear” is given, according to the release."
The "hold" part almost makes it sound as if they are quasi detained while the dogs go through the halls.
So, BTH, where is the illegality? Please cite the actual law that has been violated. I get it that you don't like it.
I never said it was illegal under precedent. I disagree with the interpretation of the fourth amendment in the case law. Not intending to be confrontational.
Gabe, your case of a girl smoking cigarettes in the bathroom and finding a pack in her purse, 40 years ago, has nothing to do with 3 entire schools being shut down in the same day to be randomly searched as some kind of proactive measure . The sheriff’s department needs to do some explaining. And I hope they don’t site NJ vs.TLO.🙇♂️
@ Awteam2021 Sep 1, 2023 10:22pm
Again Aw, the case is not meant to be a like for like comparison. It establishes the precedent of in loco parentis in the case of searches of school students on school property, and is directly on point. Too bad you are unwilling or unable to understand that since it has been cited in dozens of similar cases and stands as the benchmark. Read the case that I gave you a link to and don't argue anymore until you do. The scent trained dog walking down the hallway is not a search. Opening the locker that the dog alerted to is a legal search under in loco parentis and has been upheld by the courts. If you have a beef with that, file a lawsuit that you will be ultimately lose. With all due respect, stop being obtuse.
CD
Even if they hade found GUNS....would it hold up in court? And No I don't care what the Supreme court decides....and I am so glad you are reading my comments CD...but you haven't read them very well but for you clarification I will repost the important ones..up here under your comment so you don't have to scroll down..you can thank me later..
Do I have the right to refuse a search conducted by a police officer in my school?
YES, you have the right to refuse a search just as you have that right with school officials.
Do regular police officers have to follow the same rules as school officials?
At a minimum, police officers must have “reasonable suspicion” to search you. And, under some circumstances, they need even more than that.
Can my school use evidence it finds in an illegal search against me in court?
NO. If school officials or police officers illegally search you, they cannot use what they find against you in court. But your school can use evidence from an illegal search in school disciplinary proceedings.
https://www.aclunc.org/our-work/know-your-rights/know-your-rights-searches-students
Answer my question, Snowy. What would you be posting here if they had found 50,000 fentanyl pills or a fully loaded AR 15? Huh?
Yeah because it wouldn’t hold up in court
@ Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman Sep 1, 2023 4:29pm
Based on what, pickles? The legality of such practices has been upheld by many courts. Terri Owens thought her case would be thrown out too. Boy was she wrong, and her SCOTUS case is still the standard regarding searches of students on school property.
I wonder if they will search charter schools as well?
Shiftless88
I wonder that too? I saw your comment about the schools they chose to search...I was wondering the same as you were about their choices of schools they chose to conduct these searches in, could be why FCPS has a racism problem? I appreciate when people are picking up what I am putting down.....[wink]
This is why everyone likes cops so much.
I'm not sure if this is illegal or not, but it is absolutely an ugly introduction to the police state.
Exactly. That and arming teachers is insanity.
Was there probable cause? I doubt it. Illegal search, 100%. Why not we have a random search of police officer vehicles? Why not clergy members then and church parking lots too.....and grocery stores, restaurants and all mall parking lots. I'm sure we'd find something there, other than probable cause. I guess we are now living in a 4th Reich nation where the Frederick Gestapo can just randomly ask for "Papers Please" at any time and give you cavity searches if they feel up to the task. Whomever suggested this must be disciplined, educated, and hopefully FIRED.
A tad bit hyperbolic, GregF. You don't need probable cause for this, just like you don't need probable cause for metal detectors either. Once the dog "marks", there is probable cause for a search, just like you are subject to a search after setting off a metal detector. Furthermore, in loco parentis applies in schools.
https://www.oyez.org/cases/1983/83-712
Not quite sure that’s true in Maryland without “reasonable suspicion.” But at best nothing was found, nothing there, and at worse, a real bad look to start off the school year.
It's the law of the land, Aw. The entire country, as stated by SCOTUS back in the 1980s, and has yet to be challenged or overturned.
Bad boys, bad boys, watcha gonna do, watcha gonna do when they come for you!! Cavity search?? Hahahaha, that's too funny! They've been doing this stuff for years!!
Three searches, zero “bad boys.”
Is that even legal? Doesn't a search and dog sniffing require some sort of probable cause? Seems like it wouldn't be legal without parental consent. What LAW or LEGAL STATUTE gives them the right to search a public school without any notice or probable cause. This is very upsetting on many levels. Regardless of the "reasoning" behind doin such a search it goes against everything we know about freedom, our rights as American citizens, and our Constitutional rights. If one of my children were going to those schools I would be filing a law suit.
Gestapo tactics of a wannabe dictatorship cop regime that knows nothing about laws. Fire the person who suggested this illegal search.
Perfectly legal, Scott, and that was settled in the 1980s by SCOTUS in NJ v. TLO. For your edification read this: (https://www.oyez.org/cases/1983/83-712). You can file all the lawsuits you want, but you'll just be wasting your money on lawyer's fees because you will undoubtedly lose.
Gabe; anyone who thinks any SCOTUS ruling is "settled" hasn't been paying attention.
Tell you what, shiftless. Tell us when NJ v. TLO is overturned, and I will agree with you in this case. NJ v. TLO has been cited in many cases involving school searches, and it still stands. Trust me, I have been paying attention to this case since 1980.
Our daughter went to TJ and never once used her locker. She wasn’t the only one. 🤷🏻♀️
No harm would be done by having the dogs sniff the cars parked on public streets near churches on Sunday mornings.
[smile] public. [thumbup]
Odd that people think this is going to keep them safe? Safe from what exactly? Dogs are not a reliable source...to detect drugs or guns or anything really..
Drug Detection Dogs Are Unreliable and Reflect the Vicious Heritage of Their Slave-Hunting Dog and Police-Dog Predecessors
Loaded on JULY 15, 2022 by Matthew Clarke published in Criminal Legal News August, 2022, page 1
Filed under: Drug-Sniffing Dog, Racial Bias. Location: United States of America.
https://www.criminallegalnews.org/news/2022/jul/15/drug-detection-dogs-are-unreliable-and-reflect-vicious-heritage-their-slave-hunting-dog-and-police-dog-predecessors/
There is no evidence that will prove drug sniffing dogs are a reliable source to detect drugs...or guns...
AND if they had found something then what?
It's right there in black and white:
"If a prohibited item is found, police would investigate, which could possibly include charges, and would work with FCPS, according to Wivell."
What was the probable cause for the search? We they be doing searches at all the high schools in the county? They would have better luck at Catoctin High.
This was not "a search" Aw, any more than walking through a metal detector is a search. Triggering the alarm is probable cause, allowing for the search.
No "probable cause" was needed, nor required, Aw. "We (sic) they be doing searches at all the high schools in the county?"
As I told Pickles, it's right there in black and white:
"It was the first step in a larger effort to conduct unannounced sweeps at all Frederick County Public Schools high schools and the Career and Technology Center this year, the press release said."
Really?
“The sheriff’s office, the Frederick Police Department, and Frederick County Public Schools collaborated on the “searches” of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Tuscarora High School, and Frederick High School.”
The Supreme Court agreed with TLO on one thing – students do maintain their right to be safe from unreasonable searches and seizures, even in a school. However, the Court balanced the child’s interest in privacy against weighing balance of keeping discipline in schools. The Court found that in doing so, the proper standard was “reasonable suspicion.”
This isn’t the same.
I hope they ran this through legal counsel first. The sheriff’s department doesn’t have the best record in understanding laws.
@ Awteam2021 Sep 1, 2023 1:26pm
So what is your point, Aw? Using a dog is no different in practice as using a metal detector to enter a building or airplane. The “search” of your property does not begin until you set off the metal detector alarm, or the dog “alerts” (or marks) on your locker, indicating the possible presence of contraband, and raises “reasonable suspicion”. By then probable cause has been established, allowing for the actual search of a student’s locker, backpack, or in the case of TLO, her purse. Outside of school you may demand that a search warrant be obtained before allowing the search. You are still going to get searched, even if you do. If you’d like to waste your time on the inevitable, knock yourself out.
Inside of school in loco parentis applies, and the school officials, acting “in place of the parent” are authorized to perform the search after they have established reasonable suspicion via the “alert” by the dog. Is every search successful (i.e. finding contraband)? No, just as every alert from a metal detector does not always turn up contraband either. So, do you file suit against the TSA after they search you? You’ll be wasting your money on some scheister lawyer that takes the case if you do, because you will lose every time.
Gabe, unlike this, you are voluntarily going through a metal detector as men’s of entrance and dogs are used in traffic stops for a traffic violation and the driver declines to give up their 4th amendment right and the officer has a reasonable suspicion. Where is that here?
There’s precedent for school searches, even random school searches for protection of the students and staff but there must be a “reasonable cause.” What was the reasonable cause?
It’s not stated in this article. There are rules.
@ Awteam2021 Sep 1, 2023 2:47pm
There’s precedent for school searches, even random school searches for protection of the students and staff but there must be a “reasonable cause.” What was the reasonable cause?
It’s not stated in this article. There are rules.
Yes AW, there are rules, and no rules have been broken. If the school policy is that all high schools will be “searched” in a given year (meaning that there will be a walk-through by a trained dog), there is no discrimination, as every school will be subject to the same policy. Having a dog walk through a school as per policy does not require probable cause, since it is a public building. My example of the metal detector also applies to schools. Neither one is a violation of anyone’s 4th amendment rights. Neither one is a “search”, as no areas where privacy is an expectation have been searched. With me so far? Now, if the dog alerts to a particular locker, that establishes probable cause. Still no search, right? Now this is where what happens in a school building is different than what happens outside. In school the dog alert establishes probable cause, just like TLO being in the bathroom and allegedly smoking was probable cause for the search of her purse. From the case file:
The Court heard reargument on October 02, 1984. The Court held that while the Fourth Amendment's prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures applies to public school officials, they may conduct reasonable warrantless searches of students under their authority notwithstanding the probable cause standard that would normally apply to searches under the Fourth Amendment. The Court held that the search of T.L.O.'s purse was reasonable under the circumstances.
The smell of smoke was enough to have Terri Owens sent to Mr. Choplick’s office where her purse was searched, and the SCOTUS upheld that search as legal. You cannot dispute that fact, as it was submitted as fact in the case. Got it?
Now, in the case of the dog walking through the school, that is not a search as I stated before, and the courts have upheld the legality of such actions (citation previously provided). The area where privacy is an expectation in a school is the student’s locker, backpack, or purse. The bathroom stall is also a place where there is an expectation of privacy, but as you have argued here, the common area in a bathroom is not. But that is another matter. Since the dog alert has established probable cause (just like the teacher who smelled smoke in the TLO case), a legal search can be performed of the student’s locker that the dog alerted on and its contents. That is perfectly legal, and has been upheld by the courts. There may be a false alert by the dog, but nonetheless probable cause has been established. The resulting search by school administrators or SROs is perfectly legal, as established by SCOTUS in NJ v. TLO. The FCPS administrators do not have arrest authority, but the officers accompanying them do. Mr. Choplick (the VP) did not arrest anyone in TLO, but the Piscataway Township police department did, and Terri Owens was arrested when taken to the police station by her parent.
Had any of this happened outside of school, a search warrant would be required to search a car. You can wait for one, but it will nonetheless be issued and the search will still happen.
I have explained this to you several times now, and provided you with the link to the actual SCOTUS case with history. Do your homework.
Gabe, I’m sorry… meaning no disrespect but I think you are wrong. You must have at least a reasonable suspicion even to use dogs to search. And detaining people without a reason and using dogs to search is a violation of the fourth amendment.
The sheriff’s department better come up with a reason fast.
@ Awteam2021 Sep 1, 2023 9:57pm
Well, that's your opinion, Aw, but case law does not support it. If you read the references I provided, you'd know that.
The BOE will hire a consulting firm to determine if using dogs discriminates against minorities. The consulting firm will charge $750,000 in fees and conclude nothing that common sense would conclude. Rinse and repeat
Read the article - it's all right there!
This needs to happen in every high school, throughout the year. It wouldn’t hurt to do a middle school or three or four every now and again. It’s important to get the schools outside of Frederick City on the list to be inspected.
No it shouldn't be happening in any school ever..
Know Your Rights: Searches of Students
Do I have the right to refuse to be searched?
YES. You always have a right to refuse a search and you should make clear that a search is taking place over your objection. But you should not use physical resistance to stop a search.
Can my school search me without my consent?
YES, but only under certain circumstances. First, your school must have a “reasonable suspicion” that searching you will turn up evidence that you violated a school rule or law. Second, the way your school does its search should be “reasonable” based on what is being searched for and your age.
What is “reasonable suspicion”?
Unfortunately, there is no exact definition. But a reasonable suspicion should be based on facts specific to you or your situation. It cannot be based on a rumor, hunch, or curiosity. For example, a teacher cannot ask to search a bag that looks weird and bulgy for drugs based only on the look of the bag.
https://www.aclunc.org/our-work/know-your-rights/know-your-rights-searches-students
What was the schools reasonable suspicions ? Isn't nice to not be trusted by your school?
Can my school use drug-sniffing dogs in my school?
YES, but there are limits. Your school may use dogs to search for drugs on school campus, including unattended belongings like backpacks. But it must have a “reasonable suspicion” to search those belongings. If someone at your school tells you to leave the classroom while drug-sniffing dogs conduct a search, you should try to bring your things with you.
Can my school conduct general metal detector searches?
YES, so long as the students searched are picked randomly. For example, your school may put a metal detector at the front door to make all students pass through. But if your school wants to single you out for a metal detector search, it must have a “reasonable suspicion” that it will find something against the law or school rules.
Can my school make me take a random drug test?
USUALLY NOT. Your school may only conduct random drug testing of students who participate in extracurricular activities. Your school cannot force you to take a drug test under other circumstances.
What is “reasonable suspicion”?
Unfortunately, there is no exact definition. But a reasonable suspicion should be based on facts specific to you or your situation. It cannot be based on a rumor, hunch, or curiosity. For example, a teacher cannot ask to search a bag that looks weird and bulgy for drugs based only on the look of the bag.
so students and parents ask the schools what their reasonable suspicions were?
Can my school use evidence it finds in an illegal search against me in court?
NO. If school officials or police officers illegally search you, they cannot use what they find against you in court. But your school can use evidence from an illegal search in school disciplinary proceedings.
Was this an illegal search? I am not a lawyer..so any lawyer want to weigh in?
Unless of course your white!! Hahahaha!!
Pickles, once a dog signals contraband in a locker, car, or person, the rule of in loco parentis is invoked. The school officials may search your property the same as your parents may search your property. Read the Supreme Court case NJ v. TLO (https://www.oyez.org/cases/1983/83-712) You may also listen to the oral arguments on the oyez site.
As for your statement about nonreliability of canines in searches, nonsense. A dog often outperforms machines developed for that purpose because their olfactory bulb is far more sensitive.
Why would you want to allow students to bring contraband into school?
Gab
I do not care what the Supreme Court decided...they make many decisions that are not based on evidence but emotion, remember the Dobbs decision? Please stop using the Supreme Court decisions as your backup to defend your point, you look foolish. There has to be another resource you can use to defend your point..? perhaps actual evidence? Decisions are not evidence...
Also ...where is your evidence that dogs are accurate detectors of anything, aren't you a dog owner? I thought Libertarians were against warrantless search and seizures...and yet here you are defending them?
Your last question is ignorant even for you gab...think about it and stop moving the goal posts.. "Why would you want to allow students to bring contraband into school?"
When have I ever stated I would allow students to bring contraband into schools? I am against warrantless searches and seizures...as a means to discover contraband. And I am surprised you think it is okay?
Why are you defending warrantless searches and seizures? I mean c'mon I know you like to be a contrarian...but seriously is this something you want to defend? I mean have at it if you must...
Guess you aren't a dog owner, or a Libertarian?
While dogs are indeed capable of sniffing out illicit drugs, we've bred into them another overriding trait: the desire to please. Even drug dogs with conscientious handlers will read their handlers' unintentional body language and alert accordingly. A 2010 study found that packages designed to trick handlers into thinking there were drugs inside them were much more likely to trigger false alerts than packages designed to trick the dogs ... Many drug dogs, then, are not alerting to the presence of drugs, but to their handlers' suspicions about the presence of drugs. And searches based on little more than law enforcement's suspicions are exactly what the Fourth Amendment is supposed to prevent.
Who Polices the Police Dogs?
As it stands now, police may conduct drug dog sniffs of vehicles as long as the initial stop was legal and it doesn't take too long to get the canine officer to the scene. However, police are required to get a warrant before a dog can search your home. And the Supreme Court will soon decide whether drug dogs sniffing outside an apartment door similarly requires a warrant. (As Balko points out, if not, "police could take their dogs up and down apartment complexes the way they sometimes do with school lockers.")
Some studies have shown that drug-dog alerts aren't always correct, and in fact can be wrong up to 50 percent of the time. Those false positives can lead to further searches, and in some cases, property being seized and never returned. Still, most courts have been unreceptive to increased scrutiny of dog search accuracy, and have limited arguments to time and place.
https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/criminal-defense/are-drug-sniffing-dogs-accurate-1/
So as the scientist you claim to be, you are okay with a less than 50% accuracy rate? You base your decisions on false positives? interesting indeed...and I am sorry your dog/s doesn't want to please you...that's sad.
Now if you can provide evidence that drug sniffing dogs are an accurate way to detect contraband please provide it...
Gabe - this lady is over the top....it doesn't matter what you say, she will always say the opposite and tell you, you're wrong. The epitome of wokeness. I respect her opinion, as it does sometimes provide a different perspective to consider, but still.....(yes, I'm being respectful).
@ Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman Sep 1, 2023 10:06am
Ooooo…sure looks like I touched a nerve, pickles. You may not care about what SCOTUS says, but you are naïve to think you can ignore it. As I told you (and provided a link to the actual case record), the issue of searches of students was settled back in the early 1980s in NJ v. TLO. Citing on point case law makes me look foolish? Um…no. Arguing that case law that is on point is irrelevant because you may not like it absolutely makes you look foolish, pickles, because it clearly shows you have no idea what you are talking about. Try fighting this issue in court if your kid gets nabbed, and you will lose. Every single time. Making it a personal attack makes you sound petulant and juvenile. So much for your claims of following logic and reason.
You don’t believe that dogs are good detectors of contraband amongst other items? Dogs are capable of discerning the presence of many, many compounds, in extremely low concentrations. Dogs are also capable of discerning the smell of different people. How do I know? That is a part of advanced canine training that we participate in with one of our dogs. I could have several people touch different items separately, and then hide those items around the property, then tell my dog to find the item you touched. He will find it 100% of the time. I could train him to find cannabis among other items, and he will find it 100% of the time. BTW, as a Libertarian, and for the record, I support cannabis legalization. It is a fun skill to teach him though. Is my dog special? Nope, just trained in scent recognition. Give him the scent and tell him to find it. Let’s hope you never have to have a dog find you in a natural disaster, or that a dog or sensor doesn’t miss a gun, knife, or bomb that someone may try to bring on the airplane that you are boarding, or the fentanyl that a smuggler has on their person that ends up in your kid’s school. None of these systems are 100% accurate, but we rely on them.
Nobody is claiming that dogs cannot be fooled by using false scents. Are you claiming that is what is happening here? If not, then that point is irrelevant. Can they have a false mark? Yep, just like the sensors at the airport do. Nothing is 100% accurate (and any scientist knows this), and accuracy in these cases is dependent on the situation. Can the TSA still search you after setting off the alarm? Yep, because they now have probable cause. Are you going to argue with them? Have you never seen scent dogs at the airport? Will you argue with the TSA and the handler if they mark on you? Will you refuse the search that results from the mark? Sue them for violating your 4th amendment right? Ever watch “To Catch a Smuggler” on NatGeo?
Again, regarding the situation for schools, please read NJ v. TLO and try to understand how that case applies to schools, and schools only.
I am not defending warrantless searches and seizures, and this was not a warrantless search, just like you passing through a metal detector or a “sniffer system” is not a warrantless search. The actual opening of a locker, backpack, or purse is the search. In schools this can be done under in loco parentis as per NJ v. TLO. Please suggest another way to prevent contraband from getting into schools if you don’t like this perfectly legal one.
As far as my politics, yes, I am a Libertarian (and the proud owner of several well trained dogs). However, this is in no way a violation of anyone’s rights, and if you understood the law, and the Constitution, you would know that.
References:
American Kennel Club
https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-scent-work/getting-started/
https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-scent-work/virtual-scent-work-test-vswt/
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CANINE SCENT WORK https://www.nacsw.net/
NATIONAL NARCOTIC DETECTOR DOG ASSOCIATION https://nndda.org/
New Jersey v. T.L.O. :: 469 U.S. 325 https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/469/325/
It is worth noting that PC/PWW indicates why there might be false positive with canines, what you mostly want to avoid is false negatives. A false positive means a further inspection and if it was false then nothing happens (not sure, but I am guessing that if a search is from a drug-sniffing dog and you find $50k of cash but no drugs then the other aspects of what is found are protected).
Gabe, I believe “reasonable suspicion” was found in the NJ v. TLO case.
@ Awteam2021 Sep 1, 2023 12:15pm
Yes, there was reasonable suspicion when Ms. Owens was found “allegedly” smoking in the girl’s room by a teacher, and was brought to the Vice Principal’s office. She didn’t actually have a cigarette in her hand when caught, and denied that she even smoked when questioned. The VP searched her purse and found cigarettes and a lighter. He also found rolling papers, which prompted a further search where he found pot, money, and a list of “people that owe me money”. At that point her parents were called, and she was taken to the police station and charged with delinquency. The case made it all the way to SCOTUS, which found that there was no violation of Terri’s 4th amendment rights, because of in loco parentis. The probable cause was her being in the girl’s room where someone had been smoking. Owens lawyers tried to claim that her 4th amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure had been violated, and the evidence in dealing pot in school should be suppressed. That claim went down in flames at the Supreme Court.
The point of bringing it up is that people believe that a student in school has the same 4th amendment protections as anyone else. They do not. Read the case file. The dog walking down the hallway is not an illegal search. Probable cause is initiated by the dog marking on a locker, backpack, or purse (like Owens). The actual search is when any of those personal items is opened, and as stated many times here, in loco parentis allows for this. That was one of the points of NJ v. TLO.
How accurate are the dogs really or better how reliable is the cop-dog combo (dogs like to please).
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-watch/wp/2015/08/04/federal-appeals-court-drug-dog-thats-barely-more-accurate-than-a-coin-flip-is-good-enough/
https://www.npr.org/2023/06/08/1180641287/k-9-dogs-police-body-cams
@ BornToHula2 Sep 1, 2023 1:01pm
Have you ever set off a metal detector at the airport, BTH? Did you receive a further search after triggering the alarm? (I have, many times, all negative) What was the outcome? Did you protest the initial screening? How about the subsequent search? Please explain the difference other one being a mammal, and the other being a machine. BTW, NONE of these systems is 100% accurate either, nor does anyone claim them to be. It DOES give the authorities probable cause for a search.
"Have you ever set off a metal detector at the airport, BTH? Did you receive a further search after triggering the alarm? (I have, many times, all negative) What was the outcome? Did you protest the initial screening? How about the subsequent search? Please explain the difference other one being a mammal, and the other being a machine. BTW, NONE of these systems is 100% accurate either, nor does anyone claim them to be. It DOES give the authorities probable cause for a search."
Going through airport security is a voluntary act in a very specific place you choose to go to.Going to school is compulsory. TSA does not have arrest powers either. The metal detector is a lot more accurate at detecting metal than a dog with handler (some studies show it is as accurate as a coin flip, I have not vetted these studies).
I don't want to allow students to bring contraband to school but this is a little too much like a sweep.
Gab I would certainly hope you would question anything a dog detects as fact in a court of law..or would you just accept what a dog detects as fact? Because I know I would...A dog would not be sending me to prison nor causing my student to receive consequences from the school? And once again and as usual you are missing the points we are making....but carry on..it's been awhile since there has been anything good to comment one...your comments are enlightening...
@ BornToHula2 Sep 1, 2023 1:44pm
If every school building will be subject to this process (as stated in the article), how is it being unfair to anybody? Are you going to argue “they should have screened other schools first before me”? There is no “search” with the dog. It only establishes probable cause, which will be upheld by the courts. The search happens when the school authorities open your locker, backpack, or purse (as in TLO’s case), which is allowed under the doctrine of in loco parentis, and further established under NJ v. TLO.
As for your assertion that “school is mandatory” somehow changes the equation; it doesn’t. Attending school is mandatory, but you have many choices in schooling; public school, private school, and home schooling. The one you choose is up to you. The school system establishes the conditions for you or your child to attend, and that entails “walk-throughs” by a canine officer. If you don’t like their conditions, you may exercise your other options. BTW, metal detectors or “sniffer systems” may be found in many other venues, such as concert halls, stadiums and arenas, court houses (or any other government building), etc. Try telling the court that you object to going through a metal detector or “sniffer” when you are called for a case, either as an accused, witness, or juror. Attendance is not optional there either. Oh, and BTW, they’re not 100% accurate
I have yet to hear a viable alternative to this process from those that are objecting. Turning a blind eye to the situation in schools is not a viable option. Would they be the first to file a lawsuit against the school system because their kid got a lethal dose of fentanyl from their schoolmate at school?
@ Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman Sep 1, 2023 2:03pm
Pickles, sure I would fight it if that was the only evidence brought against me, and I was outside of a school property. However, it would not be. The dog serves as a detector only (see the metal detector example), and alerts to a possible contraband situation, establishing probable cause. The actual search is when a school official actually performs the search of your personal item (locker, backpack, or purse as for TLO) and finds the contraband. If there is nothing there, you are free to go, as is the case in any other search, even if you have a warrant. Are you going to jail because the dog alerted? No, you are going to jail because you were found to possess contraband (drugs, etc.) after the legal search of your property. You keep failing to understand the distinction between being on the outside, and being in school, as described in NJ v. TLO. As previously stated, on the outside you can demand that the officers procure a valid search warrant from a judge. You’re still going to get searched, so you are putting off the inevitable. In school, if there is probable cause (i.e. the dog alert), the school may do the search under in loco parentis. The courts have stated that such use of dogs in the school building or parking lot is legal. The dog may not come up and sniff you directly (tip ‘o the hat to hayduke for the reference), and the students are kept in their classrooms while the dogs walk the hall to prevent that. Please read the arguments and decision in the case file that I provided a link to you earlier so you will understand the situation and the law. TLO and her attorneys thought she had a valid case too, but she was very wrong, and was stuck (well, her parents were) with huge court costs.
"Oh, and BTW, they’re not 100% accurate"
Few things will be 100% accurate but the false positive rate of up to 60% of dogs that Souter noted in his Cabales dissent is a little too far off for my liking. It's been a while but "Probable Cause on a Leash" was an interesting read. https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2641104
"This Australian agency performed the most comprehensive study to date,
monitoring dogs that alerted to the presence of drugs 10,211 times."' Only on
2664 occasions, in about 26 percent of the searches conducted, did the police
actually find the drugs the dogs were trained to detect.1 2"
@ BornToHula2 Sep 1, 2023 3:37pm
Tell you what BTH, rather than arguing with me here on the legality of the policy, file a complaint with FCPS and file a lawsuit. You’ll lose, and be stuck with a big legal bill. Dogs are used in many places for just such circumstances, and their use has been upheld by the courts. Nobody has ever claimed that they are 100% accurate, nor do they need to be. However, it is the best tool we have, unless you can think of another one. Well, how 'bout it? If the judge believes there is probable cause, based on the dog’s alert, they will issue a search warrant. Search warrants do not always turn up illegal items or activity, so are they too, illegal? Nope.
I wasn’t really seeing this as an argument, but rather a debate as to whether a K9’s alert should alone be grounds for probable cause based on the reliability thereof. Based on what I have read, I don’t think an alert by a dog should be grounds for probable cause. I tend to agree more with the dissents (where there were ones) in these cases.
What level of accuracy should be required before an alert from the animal/machine/whatever is grounds for probable cause? Is 50% sufficient?
Off topic but
“Search warrants do not always turn up illegal items or activity, so are they too, illegal? Nope.”
Of course not, but I think the standards currently applied by a lot of magistrates (or blind deference given to law enforcement) especially with anonymous informants and the like are leading to situations like this:
https://abc13.com/harding-street-raid-botched-hpd/5885310/
I prefer a stronger 4th amendment more in line with what NH has under it's state constitution.
“The New Hampshire and Federal Constitutions do not allow law enforcement to engage in a fishing expedition for criminal activity."
https://www.nhpr.org/post/nh-judge-rules-against-dog-sniffing-warrantless-searches-border-checkpoint-arrests
@ BornToHula2 Sep 1, 2023 5:20pm
BTH, as you may know, eyewitness accounts can be some of the most flawed and unreliable evidence there is. However, it is used all the time to obtain search warrants. Do you think that if person A reports to police that they witnessed person B murdering someone, and that they saw them drive off with the body in the trunk, do you honestly believe that a judge would not issue a search warrant on person B’s residence or vehicle to search for evidence to corroborate person A’s claim? They would.
As for the reliability of dogs or machines alerting on the potential presence of contraband, do you have a better tool? Because right now it is the best we have, so we rely on it.
BornToHula2
You are picking up what I am putting down:
I wasn’t really seeing this as an argument, but rather a debate as to whether a K9’s alert should alone be grounds for probable cause based on the reliability thereof. Based on what I have read, I don’t think an alert by a dog should be grounds for probable cause. I tend to agree more with the dissents (where there were ones) in these cases.
What level of accuracy should be required before an alert from the animal/machine/whatever is grounds for probable cause? Is 50% sufficient?
But Gab hasn't yet...but there is still hope, though, I wouldn't hold my breath..
"BTH, as you may know, eyewitness accounts can be some of the most flawed and unreliable evidence there is. However, it is used all the time to obtain search warrants. Do you think that if person A reports to police that they witnessed person B murdering someone, and that they saw them drive off with the body in the trunk, do you honestly believe that a judge would not issue a search warrant on person B’s residence or vehicle to search for evidence to corroborate person A’s claim? They would."
I preferred the Aguilar–Spinelli test but even in Illinois v Gates, the police followed up on their eye witness statement before requesting a warrant (surveillance, which corroborated the informants info).
Would a judge issue a warrant based on witness A saying I saw someone has narcotics without any other corroborating evidence?
@ BornToHula2
They did in Kansas...when they raided the local newspaper...a judge issued a search warrant without any other evidence...there was an entire editorial about it in the FNP...so I am thinking that the FNP thinks this stinks to high heaven too..conducting searches without a probable cause other than just because...I hope there is an editorial about this as well??
"@ BornToHula2
They did in Kansas...when they raided the local newspaper...a judge issued a search warrant without any other evidence...there was an entire editorial about it in the FNP...so I am thinking that the FNP thinks this stinks to high heaven too..conducting searches without a probable cause other than just because...I hope there is an editorial about this as well??"
Honestly I doubt there will be much to do about this.Gabriel is pretty much correct about what the law is (though I question his eye witness analogy, there needs to be some corroboration), my not liking it doesn't change it. My advocating for changing may have some minuscule effect. I don't like law enforcement fishing expeditions and treating kids like suspects without any prior reasonable suspicion or the like).
You are also right that law enforcement gets warrants on flimsy evidence all the time (too many magistrates, like the one in KS, are imo rubber stamps for law enforcement, particularly concerning to me are no-knock warrants/night time warrants, but there is a lot going on in that KS situation).
Absolutely correct. We don’t need police searching students cars at school. Waste of resources. Much ado about nothing.
Good golly - they searched our cars at TJ HS back in the 70's when they had a reason for it. No one had a problem with it unless you had something to hide!! Big deal. Go find your safe space people.
@ TrekMan Sep 1, 2023 10:35am
They did the same to us in NJ, Trek. Hence my knowledge of NJ v. TLO.
That’s the question 🙋🏽♀️. What was the reason?
Right On PWW! These rights should be posted on the FCPS website and the link sent to every student, parent (and teacher) in the system. The entire activity stinks of Police State government overreach. Gets the “sheep” used to being herded and manipulated. That being said, parents need to step up and take much greater responsibility for the educating of their kids about what is appropriate behavior in school and stop making excuses for their misbehavior.
Exactly FlyFisherman. As long as the search using a dog or metal detector is not targeting anyone in particular it is perfectly legal. Once the dog or detector is triggered, there is probable cause for a more thorough search. We walk through metal detectors and are sniffed by dogs regularly at the airport, right? Schools are no different. Those that don't like it need to read the Supreme Court case NJ v. TLO (https://www.oyez.org/cases/1983/83-712)
One could ask how those three schools were chosen. Just like "random" DUI checkpoints, the choosing of schools to search also has be random.
Why is that, shiftless? Why should walking down the hall with a dog be random?
Gabe; they should not only check certain schools and not others. If they focus on schools with large numbers of minorities, for instance. They have no probable cause, so they need to be random with their selection. Just like DUI checkpoints.
@ shiftless88 Sep 1, 2023 3:20pm
Has that happened, shiftless? FCPS has made it a new policy that all schools will have walk-throughs by trained dogs, and the school year is just starting. If they only choose schools with a large minority population throughout the school year, you would have a point. Complain at the end of the school year if they don't follow through, not at the beginning of the new school year when the policy is first being implemented.
Let's have them come and search you and your property at any random point in time without probably cause, eh? Hmmm....let's do the same for the cop's houses and vehicles regardless of where they are parked.
Did you bother to read SCOTUS case NJ v. TLO yet, GregF? This issue was settled law back in the 1980s.
Wasn't Roe also considered settled law?
Greg's not going to bother to answer, Gabe. Why? Because he's moving to another state where he see's eye to eye with its government. See ya Greg! Hahahaha!! Oh my!!
Off topic, hay. Read NJ v. TLO for the rationale, using the link I have provided here several times already. The 4th amendment applicability for students in a school is different because of in loco parentis.
Sorry Gabe but my point is "settled law" can change so your sole reliance on it is a bit misleading.
Try this one Gabe - https://www.ojp.gov/ncjrs/virtual-library/abstracts/justifying-school-searches-problems-doctrine-loco-parentis#:~:text=Until%20recently%2C%20the%20doctrine%20of,officials%20to%20conduct%20warrantless%20searches.
@ Hayduke2 Sep 1, 2023 12:25pm
So when was NJ v. TLO overturned, hay? The NJ Supreme Court overturned the District Court ruling, but the NJ Supreme Court ruling was overturned by SCOTUS upon appeal, and will still the law of the land until it is overturned. Not sure what you are trying to argue here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.