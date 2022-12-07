FCSO cruiser
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

A body found behind a Safeway in Middletown in November has been identified as Michael Kim Mancini, 21, police say. 

According to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Mancini's last known address was in Prince George's County, where a roommate reported him missing earlier this year. 

