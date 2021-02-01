A 64-year-old Frederick man died after a recycling truck overturned on an icy roadway and pinned him underneath it Monday, according to police.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the 6900 block of Ira Sears Road in Adamstown at about noon. An Ecology Services Recycle Disposal company vehicle was traveling its route, heading west on Ira Sears Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve that was covered in ice and snow, the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.
Mark Steven Williams was reportedly riding on the back of the truck when it slid and overturned. Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) personnel pronounced him dead on scene.
The driver and other passenger suffered minor injuries, which emergency medical services staff treated on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
This FCSO traffic unit investigation is active and ongoing.
First responders were dispatched to multiple crashes across the county as snow fell throughout the day Sunday and Monday.
Deputies responded to more than 340 calls since this recent weather system began, including more than 20 property damage and personal injury accidents, plus nearly 20 assists to other police departments and DFRS.
DFRS responded to 10 vehicle collisions Sunday and 15 Monday as of about 4:15 p.m. Monday, spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said. Of the 15 crashes, one between a tractor trailer and SUV resulted in the closure of Interstate 70 westbound in the area of Bill Moxley Road, which was reopened by Monday afternoon.
Also on Monday, another tractor trailer jackknifed on U.S. 15 in the area of Annandale Road.
The Frederick Police Department, meanwhile, responded to three vehicle accidents Monday, according to Lt. Andrew Alcorn.
(4) comments
People like Mr. Williams are the real heroes. They do their essential jobs so the rest of us can go on with ours & all they ask for in return is a decent wage & benefits. Most people, aside from his friends & family, will forget about Mr. Williams, if they even bothered to know what happened to him. RIP.
All people who know/knew Mark have lost a loyal friend, they won't soon forget him. He has alot of friends in Frederick.
Well said MrSniper. [thumbup]
Very tragic for all involved
