North Market 2

Frederick police work the scene of a shooting homicide in the 300 block of North Market Street at about 3:30 a.m. July 23.

 Photo by Michael DeMattia

Frederick police have charged a Prince George's County man in connection with the shooting death of a man on Market Street in July, and are still trying to identify a second man who they think was involved.

Benjamin Michael Johnson, 36, of Hyattsville, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder, possession of a handgun on a person, and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to a post on the Frederick Police Department's Facebook page on Monday.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.