Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Attendees listen as Willie Mahone, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, reads a statement during an event at Baker Park on Wednesday in wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. (Staff photo by Katina Zentz)
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando answers a question during a Chief's Community Advisory Board meeting on the campus of Frederick Community College. The meeting came in response to the release of video footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. (Staff photo by Katina Zentz)
Willie Mahone, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, reads a statement during an event held Wednesday night in Baker Park in response to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
Willie Mahone, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, reads a statement during an event held Wednesday night in Baker Park in response to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
Attendees listen as Willie Mahone, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, reads a statement during an event at Baker Park on Wednesday in wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. (Staff photo by Katina Zentz)
Carol Antoniewicz holds a sign reading "#NoMoreDeath” during an event held by the local chapter of the NAACP at Baker Park on Wednesday. (Staff photo by Katina Zentz)
The beating death of a Black man in Memphis, Tennessee by members of the city’s police department was “eerily reminiscent” of the videotaped beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles officers in 1991, the head of the local chapter of the NAACP said Wednesday evening.
The death of Tyre Nichols is attributable to “a broken policing system, poisonous at the root, that permeates cities and communities across the country,” Willie Mahone, president of the Frederick County chapter of the NAACP, said Wednesday evening during a rally at the Baker Park bandshell in Frederick.
Nichols, 29, died three days after being beaten by officers following a traffic stop. Five Memphis officers face charges, including second-degree murder, in his death.
“I looked at this and right away I saw Rodney King,” Mahone said.
King was a Black motorist whose beating by white Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1991 was famously captured on videotape.
Mahone’s comments came the same night that Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando and some of his top staff met with members of the community to discuss the video of Nichols’ beating.
Lando said he knew he had to convene a meeting of his Chief’s Community Advisory Board when he saw the Nichols video.
The board is consists of about 50 members of the community who meet several times a year.
The board can also meet if there’s a critical incident involving the department or a situation elsewhere that Lando feels needs to be addressed.
The two-hour session in a theater at Frederick Community College yielded difficult questions, Lando said afterward, but he felt it was a productive, positive discussion.
Questions ranged from officers’ use of body cameras to how they’re trained to interact with the city’s deaf residents and how to deal with a sometimes confrontational police culture that can create an “us versus them” mentality, as one speaker put it.
“What happened in Memphis, it wasn’t even close to police work,” Lando told the audience. “That was just brutality.”
Officers are responsible for someone’s welfare throughout the process of an arrest, and are trained in emergency medical care to try and help people in dangerous situations, said Lt. John Corbett.
He was also critical of the actions of the officers in the Nichols beating.
“I saw nothing that even resembled police work as I know it,” Corbett said.
Frederick officers are trained to try and de-escalate a situation after the use of force, said Lt. Kevin Meyer.
“Obviously, what we saw in the video [from Memphis] was well beyond what our use of force would allow,” he said.
At the NAACP event Wednesday, Mahone called for broader community representation on Frederick County’s police accountability board, and for the board to be given the power to perform initial investigations of charges of police misconduct rather than relying on internal police investigations.
He also called for funding for summer jobs opportunities for young people, among other local and statewide actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.