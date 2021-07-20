FPD Interceptor (copy)
The Frederick Police Department and emergency medical services responded to an incident midday Tuesday at the city's West Patrick Street garage where a man jumped off.

FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said the man has been pronounced dead and his family has been notified.

This story has been updated from an earlier version.

Plumbum
Plumbum

I have suspicions who it maybe was.

buckster

Quite possibly the stupidest comment ever. Amongst many stupid comments by you.

