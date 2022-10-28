Local police agencies shared tips on how families can stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween, and what they’ll be doing to ensure safety.
Frederick Police Department will maintain an increased presence during all Halloween festivities, said spokesman Allen Etzler
The agency doesn’t usually see an increase in crime, he said, but it still wants to maintain a safe environment.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell couldn’t be reached for comment on whether the sheriff’s office will also have an increased presence in certain areas for Halloween.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that children under 12-years-old should be supervised by an adult or older child during trick-or-treating.
The sheriff’s office recommended trick-or-treating in a familiar area or take an established route. Also, families should agree on a return time, the release said.
While out collecting treats, children should stop only at well-lit residences, the release said.
Additionally, children should use sidewalks and not walk in the street. Trick-or-treaters should use crosswalks and avoid distractions while crossing to make sure the road is safe to cross, the release said.
Children can also make their costumes safer to go out, the release said. For example, costumes shouldn’t be so long that a child can trip on it. Costumes should also be made with light colors to be more visible, the release said. Strips of reflective tape can also help with visibility.
Etzler also emphasized the importance of visible costumes.
The release said children should consider donning face paint instead of wearing masks, since masks can obstruct vision. If a child does want to wear a mask, the sheriff’s office recommended wearing ones with nose and mouth openings, as well as large eye holes.
Finally, accessories like knives or swords should be made out of cardboard or another flexible material, the release said.
Etzler also recommended making any weapon accessories obviously fake, since real-looking weapons tend to put people on edge, he said.
Flashlights are another accessory that kids can take with them to see better while trick-or-treating.
After trick-or-treating, families should inspect their treats before eating any of it, the release said.
“When in doubt, throw it out,” the release said.
For motorists, the release said, the sheriff’s office said to be extra vigilant during trick-or-treating hours, in case kids dart in and out of the street.
Maryland State Police said it will increase their efforts for impaired and distracted driving during Halloween weekend.
Additional troopers will be out patrolling the roads starting Thursday through Halloween for impaired driving and other dangerous driving like speeding, aggressive driving and distracted driving, a news release from the agency said.
Troopers will specifically focus on locating and arresting drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the release said.
Highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office will fund the reinforcements, the release said. Troopers from every barrack in the state will be increasing their presence in areas known to have a higher amount of impaired driving arrests or crashes.
The locations and times of the operations will vary.
For those who decide to consume alcohol during the Halloween weekend, the release said, there are “multiple transportation options” so people don’t have to get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.
