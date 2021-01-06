It was not a silent night this Christmas, but local police responded to fewer calls than in recent years.
The Frederick Police Department received 363 calls for service between Christmas Eve and day, compared to 396 the year prior and 393 in 2018, according to numbers provided by Lt. Andrew Alcorn. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received 396 calls this Christmas Eve and day, 471 the year before and 446 in 2018, spokesman Todd Wivell said.
Alcorn said officers on the holiday shift didn’t feel this year was very unusual from Christmases past, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
“The department didn’t notice much of a difference,” he said.
Of the FPD calls, there were far fewer traffic stops than typically seen. There was one traffic stop and four hit-and-runs in the two-day period this Christmas, compared to 59 stops and two hit-and-runs in 2019 and 54 stops and three hit-and-runs in 2018.
Alcorn noted that in years past there has been targeted traffic enforcement supported by grants and the governor’s office. That did not occur this year due to COVID-19.
Domestic disputes rose this Christmas, with FPD responding to 10. The year prior, there were five reported. Christmas 2018 had four domestic disputes. One fight and one instance of child abuse were reported this Christmas; zero fights and two instances of child abuse for Christmas Eve and day 2019.
There were two overdoses and one suicide attempt, compared to zero the previous year in the same two-day period. During Christmas Eve and day of 2018, there were two suicide attempts and one overdose, FPD data shows.
Deputy First Class Brandon Jewell of the sheriff’s office previously told the News-Post Christmas is generally a quieter time of year.
“A lot of the citizens are very nice and generous,” he said. “I can remember times where people came up and wished us a happy holiday.”
Of this year’s 396 Christmas Eve and day calls, FCSO had 59 calls to 911, assisted other police departments 13 times and fire departments four, received three noise complaints, conducted 53 patrol checks, heard eight incidents of property damage, had 17 non-emergency requests for an officer, conducted 24 traffic stops and received reports of six instances of suspicious activity, data shows. There were 17 directed patrols of high crime/accident areas.
The year before, FCSO received 471 calls, which included 52 calls to 911, deputies assisted other police departments 10 times and fire departments four, received seven noise complaints, conducted 111 patrol checks, had seven incidents of property damage, 18 non-emergency requests for an officer, conducted 64 traffic stops and received 10 reports of suspicious activity, data shows. There were 45 directed patrols of high crime/accident areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.