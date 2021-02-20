A juvenile male stabbed repeatedly in the back along the Golden Mile was hospitalized Saturday, according to Frederick Police Department.
The victim is in serious but stable condition and was taken to a local trauma center, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said. Police responded at about 1:26 p.m. to the area of 1025 W. Patrick St. Alcorn said the juvenile was standing outside when the stabbing occurred.
The male suspect fled on foot toward U.S. Route 40. A detailed description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.
This marks the second stabbing along the Golden Mile in three weeks. On Feb. 6, someone stabbed a 61-year-old man in the back at a bus stop at South McCain Drive and Orchard Way. He was last reported to be in stable condition.
Alcorn said police are investigating, but there is no evidence the stabbings are related.
Tips can be sent to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or residents can call 301-600-8477 or text 240-674-8477 to leave an anonymous tip. Alcorn asked anyone who saw anything suspicious Saturday morning or anyone with video footage to contact police.
