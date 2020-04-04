An armed robbery at Dutch’s Daughter, the restaurant on Himes Avenue, was unsuccessful after an employee released bear spray, causing the suspect to flee, according to Frederick City Police.
Lt. Kirk Henneberry said that officers responded to a call at 7:17 p.m. Friday night of a robbery at the restaurant. The suspect had brandished a knife, he said.
A member of the staff at Dutch’s Daughter used bear spray to drive the suspect out of the restaurant. City police worked with deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to locate the suspect in the area. Henneberry said that when members of the street crimes unit found the suspect, he smelled of bear spray.
The FPD are not yet releasing the name of the suspect, who was charged with armed robbery.
Henneberry and Fire and Rescue Services Spokeswoman Sarah Campbell both confirmed that nobody was transported from the scene to the hospital and that there were no injuries.
(11) comments
Good job by the employee ... except it wasn't a permanent solution to the problem.
From what I’ve been reading here in the FNP, I believe this suspect is involved in other recent armed robberies in the area. The employee at Dutches Daughter is a HERO!!
For those that dont' know Detective Alzan, she knows nothing about reality.
All I want to know is why the employee had bear spray at a restaurant job.
What you should want to know is who is this criminal and did he commit the other two robberies.
Hey, bears gotta eat too!!! No campers in the parks to snitch food from. And they do like crab cakes.
Is bear spray like pepper spray?
Yes, but bear spray on steroids three.
How did the robber get into the restaurant? The doors should be locked since restaurants are supposed to be providing only curbside or delivery options?
I think carry out is also still allowed, in which case, a person could go inside, staying away from others, to pick up an order.
Now that is what I call justice. Give that employee a reward and judgeship.
