North Market 2
Buy Now

Frederick police work the scene of a shooting homicide in the 300 block of North Market Street at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23.

 Photo by Michael DeMattia

A man killed in downtown Frederick last weekend died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, a police spokesman said.

The Frederick Police Department provided a few more details this week about an early morning shooting in downtown Frederick on July 23 that left a Montgomery Village man dead.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel