Frederick City Police
Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man was arrested Thursday after trying to rob a gas station for the second time in three days, police said.

Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, robbed the A-1 Mart at 649 Himes Ave., in the Hillcrest area, on Aug. 23, then tried again two days later, but was caught, Frederick police said.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Applies for a job, then later robs the store, then robs it again? Not a criminal mastermind. Don't you think they would recognize you? Are you trying to go to prison? If so, enjoy your success. DDTS.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Definitely not a MENSA candidate.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

No, a Trump supporter.

