Police say they are searching for a missing Pennsylvania teen in Middletown after he showed students on a school bus two "very large knives in sheaths."
Jesse Allen Crow, 15, got on a Frederick County Public Schools bus Thursday morning and showed students the knives, according to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
He then got off the bus at Middletown High School and walked away from the school.
The sheriff's office said in a follow-up post on its Facebook page on Thursday morning that it had recovered the knives, a black backpack and a jacket, but was still searching for Crow.
Middletown schools were placed on secure status, meaning outside doors of the schools were locked while business inside proceeded as usual.
Police described Crow as 6'4" and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown vest, blue jeans and a bright orange hat.
Police asked that people not approach Crow if they see him, and instead call 911.
