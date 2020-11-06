The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public to assist in finding a missing Frederick woman.
Jennifer Susanne Baker has been missing since Oct. 31, according to a statement released Friday morning. She was last reported being in the Frederick area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christopher Sharpe at 240-549-4522 or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2100.
To leave information anonymously, call the Frederick Police Department's tip line via:
- Voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477)
- Text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477)
- Email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org
