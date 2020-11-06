Missing: Jennifer Susanne Baker

Frederick Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, Jennifer Susanne Baker.

Jennifer Susanne Baker has been missing since Oct. 31, according to a statement released Friday morning. She was last reported being in the Frederick area.

Jennifer Susanne Baker has been missing since Oct. 31, according to a statement released Friday morning. She was last reported being in the Frederick area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christopher Sharpe at 240-549-4522 or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2100.

To leave information anonymously, call the Frederick Police Department's tip line via:

