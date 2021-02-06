Frederick Police are asking for the public's help in locating three teenage girls who have gone missing during the past several weeks.
Lt. Andrew Alcorn said in a phone call Saturday afternoon police are still treating the three missing cases as separate cases. The three missing girls are:
Janiya Dejanaee Jones, 16, Black, about 5-foot-9 inches, last seen wearing white colored Tommy Hilfiger jacket and red sweat pants and reported missing Feb. 3
Jamasia Scii Stewart, 15, white, about 5-foot-5 inches, reported missing Feb. 2
Ester Joana Clemente, 15, reported missing Jan. 15
"At this point, we are treating them as individual investigations. We are comparing notes and looking into any possible connections between the three," Alcorn said.
Those investigations are ongoing, but Alcorn said police have received no information indicating abductions or other examples of foul play.
"If something comes in that is concerning to us, then we will obviously increase our response," he added about further tips and information.
"We don’t have any belief that any of these missing children are critical [cases] other than our age," Alcorn said.
He urged the public to call in with any tips and information, including any romantic relationships the girls might be in or other friends or relatives they could be visiting. A lot of times, that is how these cases are solved, Alcorn added.
Tips can be sent to tofpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or residents can call 301-600-8477 or text 240-674-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.
Ester Joana Clemente is non-racial?
