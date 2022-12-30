Maryland State Police said they will be increasing patrols as a response to New Year's Eve celebrations.

Each of the 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols due to an expected increase in impaired drivers throughout the state this weekend, a state police news release said. Troopers will focus on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, particularly in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests.

