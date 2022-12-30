Maryland State Police said they will be increasing patrols as a response to New Year's Eve celebrations.
Each of the 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols due to an expected increase in impaired drivers throughout the state this weekend, a state police news release said. Troopers will focus on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, particularly in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests.
Patrol funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration's Highway Safety Office will help fund the increased enforcement, the release said.
State police is partnering with local law enforcement and other state agencies to enforce the law and do outreach through social media and electronic billboards.
According to the MVA's Highway Safety Office, the release said, 173 people died from impaired driving crashes in 2021.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office also offered suggestions Friday for safe travel during the New Year's Eve weekend. The sheriff's office advised people to use ride shares, taxis, designated drivers or other safe modes of transportation.
Those who are hosting, the release said, should take guests' keys and assess whether guests are OK to drive home.
The sheriff's office noted that car thefts increase significantly on New Year's Eve weekend and advised people not to park their car overnight unless they know it's safe there.
Chances of drunken drivers on the road increase late into the night and into early morning on New Year's Eve weekend, the release said, so people should share their plans and communicate with others when they've arrived home safely.
Parents should make a plan with older children who may be going out, the release said. Parents should remind children of the dangers of drinking and driving, and encourage them to stay in one place.
When going out, people should fully charge their phones and take only what they need to go out, the release said. People should also keep their drinks in their line of sight, so no one can tamper with them.
Finally, the release said, people should not use fireworks or firearms to celebrate the new year.
