The Frederick Police Department said it has seen an increase in fraudulent ransom scams.
This month, the agency investigated two instances related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam, according to a news release from the department.
The release said the investigations found that scammers were calling people, advising that another family was being held captive and demanded to be paid a ransom for the family member’s release.
In both cases this month, the callers ordered a person receiving the call to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico, the release said.
In the release, the department included signs that people can look out for to avoid becoming a victim of a similar extortion scheme.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the release said, people should look out for calls coming from an outside area code, in particular from Puerto Rico, with the area codes 787 and 939.
Another indicator is if a call is coming from the phone number of the alleged kidnapped person, but the caller won’t let you speak to the person or hear their voice, the release said. The caller will also go to great lengths to keep someone on the phone and prevent them from calling or locating the alleged kidnapped victim.
Callers who accept ransom money only through wire transfer service is another telltale sign, the release said.
The department also gave advice on what to do if a person receives a kidnapping ransom call, such as call the police as soon as possible about the call.
It advised people to try to slow the situation down and request to speak with the family member directly or ask how their well being can be confirmed.
A person can also ask the callers to have their family member call them back on their own phone.
If the caller won’t let someone speak to the family member, the release said, they can ask the caller to describe them, or if applicable, what kind of car they drive. While staying on the line with the callers, try to contact the alleged kidnapped family members by calling, texting or sending a message through social media.
If a person repeats the caller’s request, and tells the caller they are writing the request down, they can buy time, the release said. They can also buy time by saying they need more time to fulfill their request.
Don’t argue or directly challenge the caller, the release said. Rather, a person should keep their voice low and steady.
Finally, the department recommended that to prevent these types of scam calls, people should make their social media accounts private and revisit information that may be public on social media accounts.
